Burnham Police investigate spate of break-ins at shops and businesses in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea Police are investigating a spate of break-ins at shops and businesses in the town centre over the weekend.

Three properties were broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning (December 8th) and another saw an attempted break in.

Barber Jacks in Oxford Street said a petty cash tin and card machine were taken.

Neighbourhood Care in Victoria Street had a small amount of money taken.

A third business, Positive Wealth Creation in Victoria Street, was also broken into where a spokesman said nothing had been taken and that all its data was secure and had not been compromised.

Another business in the town centre also saw an attempted break-in, which was unsuccessful.

CCTV coverage in the town centre is being examined by Police to see whether it holds information about the series of early morning incidents.

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked for anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact them on 101.