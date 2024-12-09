Hundreds of homes in Burnham-On-Sea area still without power after storm caused damage

Hundreds of homes in the Burnham-On-Sea have been left without power since the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7th) when Storm Darragh first starting hitting the area.

108 properties in East Brent have been without power since early on Saturday morning.

83 properties in parts of Highbridge and Edithmead have been left in the dark since 3.30am on Saturday morning.

And 25 homes in the village of Mark have also been without power since early on Saturday. At least six homes in East Huntspill are also affected.

National Grid has apologised and says it estimates that power will be restored by 8pm on Monday evening (December 9th).

National Grid says: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 3:32am on Saturday 7th December and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”