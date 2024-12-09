7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsHundreds of homes in Burnham-On-Sea area still without power after storm caused...
News

Hundreds of homes in Burnham-On-Sea area still without power after storm caused damage

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of homes in the Burnham-On-Sea have been left without power since the early hours of Saturday morning (December 7th) when Storm Darragh first starting hitting the area.

108 properties in East Brent have been without power since early on Saturday morning.

83 properties in parts of Highbridge and Edithmead have been left in the dark since 3.30am on Saturday morning.

And 25 homes in the village of Mark have also been without power since early on Saturday. At least six homes in East Huntspill are also affected.

National Grid has apologised and says it estimates that power will be restored by 8pm on Monday evening (December 9th).

National Grid says: “We are aware of this power cut outage which was raised at 3:32am on Saturday 7th December and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”

Previous article
One of Burnham’s three Ritz Cinema screens remains closed due to storm damage to roof
Next article
Burnham Police investigate spate of break-ins at shops and businesses in town centre

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Jatech Ltd

Double Brace

Circus Funtasia

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
7.8 ° C
7.8 °
7 °
79 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com