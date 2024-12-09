One of Burnham’s three Ritz Cinema screens remains closed due to storm damage to roof

One of the three cinema screens at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is closed until Thursday for repairs after its roof was damaged over the weekend by Storm Darragh.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, several solar panels were damaged and blown off the roof of the Ritz Social Club, pictured, by the damaging gusts on Saturday morning.

One of The Ritz Cinema’s screens saw damage to its ceiling, with water coming through, prompting staff to set up tarpaulins to protect the furniture, alongside buckets.

Screen one was closed to the public as a safety precuation on Saturday and Sunday – and is now closed until Thursday.

The cinema’s manager, Richard Hodgkinson, says this will allow repair work to go ahead.

“Due to storm damage the following showtimes are cancelled each day to Thursday December 12th inclusive: Wicked at 1.15pm and 7.30pm, plus Paddington 3 at 4.50pm. All other showtimes are unaffected . People with bookings will be contacted directly.”