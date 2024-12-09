Brent Knoll’s new community shop opens today as volunteers move from Portakabin

Brent Knoll’s new community shop is opening to the public today (Monday December 9th).

The volunteers who run the facilities spent part of the weekend moving their stock from their Portakabin over to the new purpose-built new building outside the village hall.

“The new shop-shell is complete, and our shop-fitters have been busily installing flooring, suspended ceiling, lighting, counter, and shelving – including all the shelving donated by BWOC on the closure of their shop,” says a spokesperson.

“A team of volunteers have painted all the walls and woodwork, ahead of shifting all our stock and fixtures, like fridges and freezer, over the weekend, ready for switching trading from the Portakabin to the new shop on Monday 9th.”

The official opening is being planned for 11am on Saturday 14th December when the ribbon will be cut by David Yates, Chairman of Brent Knoll Community Shop, and Bob Filmer, Chairman of the Parish Council.

A spokesman adds: “Tim Dean, the village ‘postie’ for the past 28 years, will be delivering our mail that day, but will use his 20-minute rest-break to join us to deliver one of his original poems.”

“And we’re on-track to pay the £60,000 cost of converting that bare shell into a fully equipped shop. We just have a funding gap of about £8,000, which we plan to fill by sales of more shares, continued trading profits, and grants.”

“If you are not yet a shareholder, please go to the share-sale page on the website to apply – or pick up a share-application form in the shop. Meanwhile, the shop continues to trade at a profit – wholly due to our wonderful volunteers – and provide a vital community service to the village, including the monthly “Sausage Sizzler” events on the last Saturday of every month (10am to 12 noon).”

“The Community Shop’s greatest need, however, is for more volunteers to join our team. This will enable us to expand our opening hours. We need people who can spare an hour or two in the afternoons on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Wednesdays: full training will be provided. We also need volunteers who’re happy to spend the odd hour in checking the “best-before” dates on the items on our shelves. There is no better way of becoming part of our community.”