Brent Knoll circus big top repaired after damaging winds, allowing it to open

A Christmas circus is set to open in Brent Knoll today (Tuesday) after a delayed start when the big top was damaged by high winds over the weekend.

A spokesman for Circus Funtasia says the 75mph gusts of wind ripped part of the material on the big top structure, causing three days of shows to be cancelled.

The circus was not able to operate on Saturday, Sunday or Monday at Sanders Garden Centre but, after repair work, it now starts today, Tuesday 10th.

“The high winds caused some damage to our big top and we had to carry out some repairs, but it’s all safe again now and the show is opening over the Christmas period until January 5th,” a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are back by popular demand, bigger and better than ever, jam packed festive fun for all the family!”

“Prepare to be mesmerised by crazy elves, wire walkers and laugh out loud festive comedy plus you’ll be blown away by aerialists and the heart stopping Globe of Death. Don’t forget to stay behind and have a photo with Santa.”

Shows will be daily until January 5th and tickets, from £12, are available now at www.circusfuntasia.co.uk with enquiries on 07706 168 507.