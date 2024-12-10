Legacy of local blues fan lives on with donation of music collection

The family of Alan Newman, a local man with a life-long love of blues music, have donated his entire collection of over 500 blues CDs, books, DVDs and magazines to St John’s church in Highbridge.

Alan, who lived in Rooksbridge, had played bass in blues bands for much of his life, and developed an encyclopaedic knowledge of the genre through decades of listening and research. Most recently, Alan played with the Delta River Blues Band, based in Burnham-On-Sea.

When Alan sadly died in August 2024, his wife Eileen and two sons Tim and Ray discussed what to do with his collection.

Alan, aged 75, had enjoyed the popular Blues in the Pews live music nights at St John’s Church until he was too ill to attend. Eileen contacted Rev’d Martin, Vicar of St John’s and organiser of the events, to see if he was interested.

“I was honoured to receive Eileen’s offer to come and take a look at Alan’s collection, with a view to raising some money for charity and to help keep our events running,” says Martin.

“But when I arrived I couldn’t believe how much there was! This was clearly a labour of love for Alan. I believe it has helped his family find peace knowing it’s all going to a good home.”

Eileen says: “Alan was a blues man through and through, and I knew this was something he would like.”

Blues in the Pews holds its annual Christmas Special this Saturday, 14th December at 7.30pm.

As part of the event, a charity raffle and auction will be held for YMCA Dulverton Group. The YMCA have three accommodation centres in Highbridge, providing housing and support for vulnerable young people.

Rev’d Martin adds: “I can’t thank Eileen and her family enough for their generosity. Some of Alan’s collection will be auctioned off, including an electric guitar he’d bought to learn on. Eileen and I both agreed this might inspire another generation to pick up an instrument and continue Alan’s legacy into the future.”