Burnham-On-Sea’s Rectory Road remains closed after huge tree falls in storm

Burnham-On-Sea’s Rectory Road remains closed after a tree was uprooted and fell across it at the weekend.

The huge tree has been fully blocking the road to vehicles since the early hours of Saturday morning when Storm Darragh struck with 75mph gusts.

Contactors repaired several overhead lines around the fallen tree on Monday afternoon to make the area safe.

Somerset Council has also put ‘road closed’ signs in place to divert traffic around the road ahead of work to remove the debis in coming days.

One resident said: “It’s a grand old huge tree that had been growing here for over 100 years, so it’s sad to see it come down.”

“It was a shock to wake up on Saturday morning and see it down, although we were expecting some damage after such strong winds.”