64-hour power cut finally ends for many residents at Burnham-On-Sea holiday park

Hundreds of people living at a park home site near Burnham-On-Sea have finally been reconnected with power, days after Storm Darragh tore through the area.

Gusts reached up to 75mph in Burnham on Saturday night (7th December), with the north-westerly winds from Storm Darragh causing widespread damage.

Large trees came down, falling onto a block of flats and blocking roads, and many residents were left without power.

People living at Edithmead Leisure and Park Homes had been without power from 3.30am on Saturday until power was finally restored to many of them just before 8pm on Monday night – a total of over 64 hours.

One resident said: “While most have regained power, not all are fully back on, they have now said some are experencing a fault with their fuses.”

Resident Phil New told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very relieved that the power is finally back on. You only realise how much you need it when you don’t have it – we had no heating, no lighting and no hot water the whole time.”

And Dawn Alden, who also owns a home on the park, says the power outage had severe consequences for her. “My husband has terminal cancer,” she said. “I’ve got to keep his medication cold, I couldn’t even do that.”

David Tattersall, group manager for West Country Park Homes, said the past few days have been “horrendous”, adding: “It’s caused a multitude of problems for residents on the park.”

National Grid says it has been working around the clock to restore power to homes, pictured above.

Brean Down resident Julie Walton told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I think the National Grid and their team has worked really hard.”

“Our power supply was down from Saturday at 6pm and we got power back at 4pm on Monday at Brean Down. Thank you National Grid and their engineering team.”

National Grid says it is still working to reconnect 86 homes without power across the villages of Mark, Puriton, Lympsham, Huntspill and Pawlett.