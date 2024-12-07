UPDATES: Burnham-On-Sea hit by Storm Darragh amid red weather warning

The Burnham-On-Sea area is experiencing high winds from Storm Darragh this morning (Saturday) as it sweeps through the area with a rare Red Weather Warning in force from the Met Office.

Winds gusting up to 75-90mph are possible in our area during the red warning period from 3am until 11am.

Residents are being advised to stay indoors by the Met Office.

Several events and services in Burnham-On-Sea have been affected today – see the list below.

The Met Office says: “A period of extremely strong winds will develop during the early hours of Saturday morning as Storm Darragh moves across the Irish Sea. Gusts of 90 mph or more are possible over coasts and hills of west and south Wales, as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel with some very large waves on exposed beaches.”

“The strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning, though it will remain very windy with Amber wind warnings still in force until the evening.”

A Yellow warning for high wind will also remain in effect until 6am on Sunday morning.

The Environment Agency has urged people to keep well away from coastal paths, piers and proms due to expected high waves.

National Highways says one of the routes most likely to be affected by the strongest winds will be the M5 from Burnham-On-Sea to the Avonmouth Bridge.

Updates on local events and services:

Burnham-On-Sea Library: “Due to the area being on a Red Weather Warning we will be closed on Saturday 7th December. Any loans that are due for return / renewal will be extended automatically by 7 days. If you wish to speak with a Customer Advisor please contact 0300 123 2224 or alternatively visit www.libraries.org.uk where you can access a whole host of library media.“

Circus Funtasia: “Unfortunately due to high winds we are canceling our Saturday, December 7th shows at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll. If you have already purchased tickets, your tickets are automatically valid for Saturday, December 14th. If you can’t make that day please get in touch with our box office on 07706168507.”

Burnham Community Centre: “We are postponing our coffee morning at the Community Centre on Saturday until December 14th due to the red warning to keep everyone safe.”

Burnham Information Centre: “The Information Centre will be closed on Saturday 7th December. We value our amazing volunteers and their safety is our paramount concern. We will reopen on Sunday at the usual time of 10am. Stay warm and stay safe.”

Burnham Swim Sports Academy: “Due to the red weather warning in place we will be closing our centre today (Saturday) until Midday. We do apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

Brean Splash: “Due to the red weather warning for strong winds, Brean Splash Waterpark, Brean Play and B-Fit Gym will unfortunately be CLOSED all day today, (Saturday 7th December) We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Brent House Farm Shop: “It is with deep regret we have made the decision to cancel Saturday’s Christmas Jumper Party due to the typical British weather. For everyone that has brought tickets please don’t worry we will be organising a big summer bash which your tickets will automatically transferred to! Thanks for all your support.”

