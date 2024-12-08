Local tourism businesses in Burnham-On-Sea area win at Somerset tourism awards

Local tourism businesses from the Burnham-On-Sea area are among the winners of the 2024 Bristol Bath and Somerset tourism awards, announced at a gala dinner at Batch Country House at Lympsham.

TV correspondent Ben McGrail announced the sixty five winners who were presented with locally sourced trophies made by Bristol Design Forge. In addition eight businesses were recognised for their commended status.

Awards Director Nell Barrington said: “For many it has been a really challenging year but tonight was all about celebration and recognising those businesses who go above and beyond every day to ensure every visitor has a fantastic, truly memorable experience. It is great that they get recognition for all their efforts and my sincere congratulations go to them for everything they do to put Bristol, Bath, Somerset and beyond on the map.”

Giles Adams from VisitSomerset adds: “I am delighted that the core ethos and hard work of Somerset tourism businesses is continuously recognised. Our county is all about authenticity and giving value for money. The awards help to ensure that our consumers understand and value what we all represent by recognising and rewarding our quality offer.”

Winners of 2024 Awards:

ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD

Gold

WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Slimbridge

Silver

The Roman Baths, Bath

Bronze

Bristol Zoological Society, Bristol

ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Sunflower Social Media

Gold

Unearthing Aquae Sulis – Life in a Roman Town, The Roman Baths, Bath

Silver

Tree Tops – Adventure Bristol, Bristol

Bronze

Adventure Caving Experience – Wild Wookey, Wells

AGE FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Age UK Somerset

B & B AND GUEST HOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VoltShare

Gold

The Cross at Croscombe, Wells

Silver

Bronzer

The Litton, Radstock

BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate

Gold

Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill

Silver

CAFÉ & TEAROOM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Chocolate

Gold

Searcys at The Pump Room, Bath

Silver

Pedalabikeaway, Coleford

Bronze

The Loft Cafe, Wells

Commended

Withypool Tearoom, Minehead

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Gold

Mendip Basecamp, Churchill

Silver

Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard

CASUAL DINING AWARD, sponsored by Hullabaloos

Gold

Silver

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Be Somerset

Gold

Holi Moli Beach Hut, Dunster

Silver

Wells Cathedral, Wells

Bronze

The Litton, Radstock

ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley

Gold

The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean

Silver

Bronze

Berwick Lodge, Bristol

GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Anytime Booking

Gold

The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean

Silver

Old Rectory House, Kilve

Bronze

Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Tozers

Gold

Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon

Silver

Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill

Bronze

Sandy Glade Holiday Park, Burnham on Sea

INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Bristol Airport

Gold

Silver

De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton Under Edge

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Booking,Com

Gold

Commended

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Albert Goodman

Gold

Wake The Tiger, Bristol

Silver

Aerospace Bristol, Bristol

Bronze

NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD, sponsored by Visit West

Gold

Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard

Silver

Sparks Bristol, Bristol

Bronze

Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary

Noah’s, Bristol

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

Jon Chamberlain, Visit West

PUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Butcombe Pubs & Inns

Gold

The Litton, Wells

Silver

The Cross Keys Inn, Lydford on Fosse

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VisitExmoor

Gold

BANK Restaurant, Bristol

Silver

The Granary, Bristol

Bronze

Mattancherry Restaurant, Taunton

Commended

The Sepoy Club, Bath

SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism

Gold

Silver

Croftview – Hinton Park Holidays, Hinton St George

Bronze

Willow Tree Farm, Highbridge

SMALL HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by TTW Recruitment

Gold

The Painswick, Painswick

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Gold

Silver

Bronze

The Bird of Prey Project, Bath

SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Commended

CBD Stress at HarSPA – Bristol Harbour Hotel, Bristol

TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Suez

Gold

Silver

Bronze

The Wonderful World of the Ladybird Book Artists at Victoria Art Gallery, Bath

Commended

WSRA Steam Rally 2024, Bishops Lydeard

UNSUNG HERO AWARD, sponsored by What’s On Somerset

Gold

Kim Boyd, West Country Parks and Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon

Silver

Emilie Gaillard, No 1 Royal Crescent, Bath

Commended

Kerry Stapleton, Aurora Foxes, Minehead

Hamish Cuthbertson, Aurora Foxes, Minehead

VISITOR INFORMATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub

Gold

Silver

WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Life

Gold

Silver

Coombe Lodge, Bristol

Bronze

Orchardleigh Estate, Frome

WINNER OF WINNERS

Wake The Tiger, Bristol

Pictured: The awards ceremony (Photos Nick Williams)