Local tourism businesses in Burnham-On-Sea area win at Somerset tourism awards

Local tourism businesses from the Burnham-On-Sea area are among the winners of the 2024 Bristol Bath and Somerset tourism awards, announced at a gala dinner at Batch Country House at Lympsham.
TV correspondent Ben McGrail announced the sixty five winners who were presented with locally sourced trophies made by Bristol Design Forge. In addition eight businesses were recognised for their commended status.
Awards Director Nell Barrington said: “For many it has been a really challenging year but tonight was all about celebration and recognising those businesses who go above and beyond every day to ensure every visitor has a fantastic, truly memorable experience. It is great that they get recognition for all their efforts and my sincere congratulations go to them for everything they do to put Bristol, Bath, Somerset and beyond on the map.”
Giles Adams from VisitSomerset adds: “I am delighted that the core ethos and hard work of Somerset tourism businesses is continuously recognised. Our county is all about authenticity and giving value for money. The awards help to ensure that our consumers understand and value what we all represent by recognising and rewarding our quality offer.”
Winners of 2024 Awards:
ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD
Gold
- WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, Slimbridge
Silver
- The Roman Baths, Bath
Bronze
- Bristol Zoological Society, Bristol
ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Sunflower Social Media
Gold
- Unearthing Aquae Sulis – Life in a Roman Town, The Roman Baths, Bath
Silver
- Tree Tops – Adventure Bristol, Bristol
Bronze
- Adventure Caving Experience – Wild Wookey, Wells
AGE FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Age UK Somerset
B & B AND GUEST HOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VoltShare
Gold
- The Cross at Croscombe, Wells
Silver
- Myrtle Cottage B&B, Porlock
Bronzer
- The Litton, Radstock
BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate
Gold
- Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill
Silver
- The Jockey Club – Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham
CAFÉ & TEAROOM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Chocolate
Gold
- Searcys at The Pump Room, Bath
Silver
- Pedalabikeaway, Coleford
Bronze
- The Loft Cafe, Wells
Commended
- Withypool Tearoom, Minehead
CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR
Gold
- Mendip Basecamp, Churchill
Silver
- Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard
CASUAL DINING AWARD, sponsored by Hullabaloos
Gold
- Rich’s Cider Farm, Highbridge
Silver
- Noah’s, Bristol
DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Be Somerset
Gold
- Holi Moli Beach Hut, Dunster
Silver
- Wells Cathedral, Wells
Bronze
- The Litton, Radstock
ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley
Gold
- The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean
Silver
- Space Adventurers, Taunton
- Wytch Wood Camping, Crewkerne
Bronze
- Berwick Lodge, Bristol
GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Anytime Booking
Gold
- The Roost Luxury Glamping, Mitcheldean
Silver
- Old Rectory House, Kilve
Bronze
- Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary
HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Tozers
Gold
- Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
Silver
- Wall Eden Farm, East Huntspill
Bronze
- Sandy Glade Holiday Park, Burnham on Sea
INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Bristol Airport
Gold
- In & Beyond Bath, Bath
Silver
- De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton Under Edge
LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Booking,Com
Gold
- Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, Warminster
Commended
- De Vere Tortworth Court, Wotton Under Edge
- Double Tree by Hilton Cadbury House, Congresbury
LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Albert Goodman
Gold
- Wake The Tiger, Bristol
Silver
- Aerospace Bristol, Bristol
Bronze
NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD, sponsored by Visit West
Gold
- Knowle Meadow Camping, Chard
Silver
- Sparks Bristol, Bristol
Bronze
- Hadspen Glamping, Castle Cary
- Noah’s, Bristol
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM
- Jon Chamberlain, Visit West
PUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Butcombe Pubs & Inns
Gold
- The Litton, Wells
Silver
- The Cross Keys Inn, Lydford on Fosse
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VisitExmoor
Gold
- BANK Restaurant, Bristol
Silver
- The Granary, Bristol
Bronze
- Mattancherry Restaurant, Taunton
Commended
- The Sepoy Club, Bath
SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism
Gold
- Culls Cottage – Eco Chic Cottages, Southrop
Silver
- Croftview – Hinton Park Holidays, Hinton St George
Bronze
- Willow Tree Farm, Highbridge
SMALL HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by TTW Recruitment
Gold
- The Painswick, Painswick
SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR
Gold
- No 1. Royal Crescent, Bath
Silver
- Mompesson House (National Trust), Salisbury
Bronze
- The Bird of Prey Project, Bath
SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR
Commended
- CBD Stress at HarSPA – Bristol Harbour Hotel, Bristol
TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Suez
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Commended
- WSRA Steam Rally 2024, Bishops Lydeard
UNSUNG HERO AWARD, sponsored by What’s On Somerset
Gold
- Kim Boyd, West Country Parks and Riverside Holiday Village, Bleadon
Silver
- Emilie Gaillard, No 1 Royal Crescent, Bath
Commended
- Kerry Stapleton, Aurora Foxes, Minehead
- Hamish Cuthbertson, Aurora Foxes, Minehead
VISITOR INFORMATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub
Gold
Silver
WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Life
Gold
Silver
- Coombe Lodge, Bristol
Bronze
- Orchardleigh Estate, Frome
WINNER OF WINNERS
- Wake The Tiger, Bristol
Pictured: The awards ceremony (Photos Nick Williams)