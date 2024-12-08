7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 09, 2024
News

Local tourism businesses in Burnham-On-Sea area win at Somerset tourism awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Local tourism businesses from the Burnham-On-Sea area are among the winners of the 2024 Bristol Bath and Somerset tourism awards, announced at a gala dinner at Batch Country House at Lympsham.

TV correspondent Ben McGrail announced the sixty five winners who were presented with locally sourced trophies made by Bristol Design Forge.   In addition eight businesses were recognised for their commended status.

Awards Director Nell Barrington said: “For many it has been a really challenging year but tonight was all about celebration and recognising those businesses who go above and beyond every day to ensure every visitor has a fantastic, truly memorable experience.  It is great that they get recognition for all their efforts and my sincere congratulations go to them for everything they do to put Bristol, Bath, Somerset and beyond on the map.”

Giles Adams from VisitSomerset adds: “I am delighted that the core ethos and hard work of Somerset tourism businesses is continuously recognised.  Our county is all about authenticity and giving value for money.  The awards help to ensure that our consumers understand and value what we all represent by recognising and rewarding our quality offer.”

Winners of 2024 Awards: 

ACCESSIBLE AND INCLUSIVE TOURISM AWARD

Gold

Silver

Bronze

ACTIVE & LEARNING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Sunflower Social Media

Gold

Silver

Bronze

AGE FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Age UK Somerset

B & B AND GUEST HOUSE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VoltShare

Gold

Silver

Bronzer

BUSINESS EVENTS VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Aldwick Estate

Gold

Silver

CAFÉ & TEAROOM OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Chocolate

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Commended

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Gold

Silver

CASUAL DINING AWARD, sponsored by Hullabaloos

Gold

Silver

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Be Somerset

Gold

Silver

Bronze

ETHICAL, RESPONSIBLE & SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by NFU Mutual North Somerset & Chew Valley

Gold

Silver

Bronze

GLAMPING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Anytime Booking

Gold

Silver

Bronze

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Tozers

Gold

Silver

Bronze

INTERNATIONAL TOURISM AWARD, sponsored by Bristol Airport

Gold

Silver

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Booking,Com

Gold

Commended

LARGE VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Albert Goodman

Gold

Silver

Bronze

NEW TOURISM BUSINESS AWARD, sponsored by Visit West

Gold

Silver

Bronze

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

PUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Butcombe Pubs & Inns

Gold

Silver

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR, sponsored by VisitExmoor

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Commended

SELF CATERING ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Quality in Tourism

Gold

Silver

Bronze

SMALL HOTEL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by TTW Recruitment

Gold

SMALL VISITOR ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Gold

Silver

Bronze

SPA & WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Commended

TOURISM EVENT / FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Suez

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Commended

UNSUNG HERO AWARD, sponsored by What’s On Somerset

Gold

Silver

Commended

VISITOR INFORMATION OF THE YEAR, sponsored by South West Visitor Economy Hub

Gold

Silver

WEDDING VENUE OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Somerset Life

Gold

Silver

Bronze

WINNER OF WINNERS

Pictured: The awards ceremony (Photos Nick Williams)

