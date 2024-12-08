Block of flats damaged and evacuated as huge tree falls in Burnham-On-Sea during Storm Darragh

Four flats in Burnham-On-Sea were evacuated after a huge tree came crashing down onto part of the building during Storm Darragh on Saturday (December 7th).

The roof of the Priory Gardens flats in Oxford Street was badly damaged, but fortunately no-one was hurt when the tree fell during huge gusts of wind early on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com that fortunately the top floor flat where the tree had caused the most damage had been empty at the time.

Branches and part of the trunks damaged the tiles and gable ends, leaving wooden timbers poking out from behind, as pictured here.

The 120 year-old tree was taken apart with chainsaws apart by contractors to prevent further damage to the building and a full repair project is being planned.

Damaging gusts of wind of more than 70mph struck the Burnham-On-Sea area throughout Saturday.