Changes to waste collections in Somerset announced over Christmas holidays

With the festive season in full swing, Somerset Council is reminding everyone to take a note of changes to some recycling and rubbish collections.

If residents’ usual collection days are a Monday or Tuesday, there will be no changes on either week.

There will no collections on Wednesday 25th December, Thursday 26th December or Wednesday 1st January.

During the Christmas week collections will move forward by two days for those who normally have theirs on a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Wednesday 25 December collections happen on: Friday 27 December

Thursday 26 December collections happen on: Saturday 28 December Friday 27 December collections happen on: Sunday 29 December

Following the New Year, collections will move forward by one day for the rest of the week.

Wednesday 1 January collections happen on: Thursday 2 January

Thursday 2 January collections happen on: Friday 3 January

Friday 3 January collections happen on: Saturday 4 January

Recycling sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Years Day. Sites will be open as per their usual schedule at all other times, check online for details: www.somerset.gov.uk/waste.

The garden waste collection service will be suspended for two weeks from Wednesday 25 December, collections resume on Wednesday 8 January.

Garden Waste Service subscribers can leave their decoration-free tree out with their first collection of the year, so long as it is no taller than 2 metres (6ft).

Christmas trees will not be collected from the kerbside unless the household subscribes to the Garden Waste Service.

Many charities, community organisations and groups are running tree collection or drop-off services, raising money for good causes. Trees can also be taken to any of Somerset’s recycling sites and put in the garden waste skip.