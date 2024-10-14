12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 15, 2024
News

Barnacle Buoys sea shanty group performs Burnham-On-Sea concert for RNLI

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Barnacle Buoys Sea Shanty group have performed to a sell-out audience of 80 at Burnham-On-Sea Tennis Club to raise funds for the RNLI.

They performed two one-hour sets of sea shanties, including a couple of requested numbers, separated by a break.

They said they appreciate the hard work undertaken by the RNLI with the objective of saving lives at sea.

Fundraising Chair Denise Gocher said: “The Barnacle Buoys were brilliant, and donated their performing fee to the RNLI. Additionally, the Tennis Club let us use their venue at no cost, and with the well-stocked raffle, plus sale of donated craft items, we have raised £1,117. It was a successful evening.”

