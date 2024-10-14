12.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Over 100 people fill Burnham-On-Sea church for multi-denomination service
News

PHOTOS: Over 100 people fill Burnham-On-Sea church for multi-denomination service

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 100 people filled St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening for a combined Songs of Praise organised by Churches Together in Burnham and Highbridge.

Members of every denomination, from Burnham, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Berrow, East Brent, Brent Knoll, Brean and Mark filled the church with music and hymns.

Each community had chosen a hymn for the service, and the St Andrew’s choir and organist led the singing.

Rev Martin Little, who compiled the programme, and Rev Rob Howlett, Burnham Baptist Church, led some of the songs on guitar and piano.

Vicar Rev Cheryl Hawkins welcomed everyone and started off the evening with a prayer.

The hymns varied from reflective to rousing, including one with actions.  Pat Nicholls , Our Lady and the English Martyrs, read a Scripture passage.

After the service, refreshments were enjoyed , thanks to the members of St Andrew’s Church.

“It was a truly united, and joyful evening demonstrating the closeness of the communities in our area,” said Rev Hawkins.

Pictured: Sunday’s servce in Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church (Photos: Chris Taylor)

Previous article
Celebration of Burnham’s Dementia Friendly Church Service to be held this week
Next article
Secret World Wildlife Rescue annual ball set to return on November 23rd

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
12.1 ° C
13.4 °
10.9 °
96 %
0.9kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com