PHOTOS: Over 100 people fill Burnham-On-Sea church for multi-denomination service

Over 100 people filled St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening for a combined Songs of Praise organised by Churches Together in Burnham and Highbridge.

Members of every denomination, from Burnham, Highbridge, the Huntspills, Berrow, East Brent, Brent Knoll, Brean and Mark filled the church with music and hymns.

Each community had chosen a hymn for the service, and the St Andrew’s choir and organist led the singing.

Rev Martin Little, who compiled the programme, and Rev Rob Howlett, Burnham Baptist Church, led some of the songs on guitar and piano.

Vicar Rev Cheryl Hawkins welcomed everyone and started off the evening with a prayer.

The hymns varied from reflective to rousing, including one with actions. Pat Nicholls , Our Lady and the English Martyrs, read a Scripture passage.

After the service, refreshments were enjoyed , thanks to the members of St Andrew’s Church.

“It was a truly united, and joyful evening demonstrating the closeness of the communities in our area,” said Rev Hawkins.

Pictured: Sunday’s servce in Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church (Photos: Chris Taylor)