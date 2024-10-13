Plans for new Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop in Highbridge win approval from councillors

Plans for a new Starbucks cafe and drive-through in Highbridge have been approved by Somerset Council this month.

The proposed Starbucks outlet is to be located at the Oaktree Business Park, close to the new Highbridge McDonald’s restaurant which opened last month.

The planned 178 square metre Starbucks site includes a modern cafe building with parking for 19 vehicles and two electric vehicle charging points.

The drive-thru is earmarked for land to the south of Highbridge’s Howdens kitchen supplies, which opened last year.

At Somerset Council’s Planning Commitee this month, councillors resolved to grant permission subject to referral to the Secretary of State, in the event that National Highways don’t withdraw their holding direction.

A report to councillors states on highways: “It is submitted that the application has demonstrated that trip generation from the proposal would be minimal and the concern that this might have been significantly greater than suggested in the transport assessment is not the case, as agreed with National Highways despite their holding directive. As a significant impact would not occur it would seem reasonable that the conclusions in the Transport Statement and Technical Note would also be accepted by National Highways although yet to be confirmed.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here in April that the Axe Brue Internal Drainage Board had lodged an objection over the plans. The Drainage Board requested that a ‘drainager buffer’ be introduced around the proposed Starbucks outlet for ‘maintenance access’ and to reduce the risk of flooding through surface water discharge.

The Drainage Board says in a new update on the issue: “Following the receipt of additional information addressing the concerns previously raised, the Board can remove its objection to this application subject to the inclusion of the conditions included.”

The application includes formal plans for a modern new cafe and drive-thru at the site, similiar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks which opened in 2023.

The application covers the “proposed construction of a drive-thru coffee shop (Use Class mixed E / sui generis) unit and all associated ground, site levels, parking, access, engineering, landscaping and drainage works.”

The Starbucks site is also close to the nearby Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge which opened in December 2021 and the adjacent Highbridge Travelodge hotel.