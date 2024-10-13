Two new records set at 2024 Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon: Photos

Over 300 runners took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s Half Marathon on Sunday (October 13th) when it returned in perfect running weather.

The starting gun was fired at 10am at Burnham’s BASC Ground to start the annual 13-mile run to cheers from the spectators.

The event was won in a new course record time of 1:08:05 by Luke Prior of Burnham, beating the previous record by 52 seconds.

And the first lady finisher, Ella Waldman, pictured below, also set a new record finishing time for ladies of 1:19:40, beating the previous record by 17 seconds.

A race spokesman from Burnham Harriers, said the event had gone well and added: “Our thanks go to all our wonderful marshalls and volunteers for their time. Thanks also to the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers team who helped organise the event.”

Winner Luke Prior told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve run the distance many times before, but this was my first half marathon so I’m pleased to have won in my home town. To set a new record is great!”

The runners headed along Love Lane and Queen’s Drive, before turning left along the A38 towards Brent Knoll and then on to East Brent, Lympsham, Wick Road and Red Road, before returning to Burnham via Berrow Road.

Among the runners were many charity runners and dozens of local runners. Also, Scott Jenkins completed the Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon while JUGGLING during the whole 13.1 miles for a second year, as we reported here last year.

Pictures: Sunday’s Half Marathon underway (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Alan Beech)