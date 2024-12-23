6.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 23, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsThree vehicles stuck in rhynes alongside Harp Road near Burnham-On-Sea in one...
News

Three vehicles stuck in rhynes alongside Harp Road near Burnham-On-Sea in one weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Three vehicles ended up in rhynes alongside a country road between Burnham-On-Sea and the village of Mark over the weekend.

The cars were spotted stranded in the water-filled roadside ditches next to Harp Road, as pictured here.

It comes after several motorists reported that oil had been spilt on the road surface, prompting Somerset Council to introduce temporary hazard signs.

There were no reported serious injuries. Harp Road has seen many vehicles end up in its ditches over the years, including a rubbish collection lorry earlier this month.

Separately, we reported here that Burnham-On-Sea Police and fire crews were called to a crash in nearby Rooksbridge on Friday (December 20th) where a car crashed into a bridge and ended up a rhyne.

Previous article
Mayor presents £660 to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI following recent fundraising evening
Next article
Burnham and Highbridge pupils donate festive boost to Foodbank with 190kg of supplies

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
6.7 ° C
7.2 °
5.4 °
71 %
7.2kmh
7 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com