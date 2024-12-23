Three vehicles stuck in rhynes alongside Harp Road near Burnham-On-Sea in one weekend

Three vehicles ended up in rhynes alongside a country road between Burnham-On-Sea and the village of Mark over the weekend.

The cars were spotted stranded in the water-filled roadside ditches next to Harp Road, as pictured here.

It comes after several motorists reported that oil had been spilt on the road surface, prompting Somerset Council to introduce temporary hazard signs.

There were no reported serious injuries. Harp Road has seen many vehicles end up in its ditches over the years, including a rubbish collection lorry earlier this month.

Separately, we reported here that Burnham-On-Sea Police and fire crews were called to a crash in nearby Rooksbridge on Friday (December 20th) where a car crashed into a bridge and ended up a rhyne.