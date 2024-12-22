Burnham emergency services called after car crashes into bridge, ending up in rhyne

Police and fire crews were called to a crash in Rooksbridge near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday night (December 20th) when a car crashed into a bridge and ended up a rhyne.

The vehicle was driven across the A38, crashed through the bridge wall, and ended up resting in a water-filled rhyne.

Emergency services from Burnham-On-Sea were called to the A38 junction with Pill Road just after 10pm.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At 10.10pm on Friday 20th December, we received a report of a single vehicle collision near the junction of the A38 and Pill Road in Rooksbridge.”

“Officers and the fire service attended but the driver of the grey Hyundai I20, its only occupant, had left the scene before they arrived. She was described as a woman aged approximately in her 30s or 40s, about 5ft 6ins tall.”

“No injuries were reported. If you witnessed the collision, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224407377.”

Pictured: The vehicle in the rhyne after Friday night’s crash (Photos Anne Jacobs)