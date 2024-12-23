Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner launches new Police and Crime Plan

Somerset’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Clare Moody has launched her Police and Crime Plan to guide the work of Avon and Somerset Police over the next five years.

She says that she wants to ensure that Avon and Somerset Police delivers “an efficient and effective service to all residents.”

The plan reflects the priorities tested with the public through extensive consultation, including contributions from over 1,400 members of the public through an online survey, public forums, postal surveys, and targeted focus groups.

It was presented to the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Panel – the statutory partnership that supports and scrutinises the decisions and activities of the Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner, last week.

The plan focuses on five key priorities for policing:

Strengthening neighbourhood policing , including tackling anti-social behaviour

, including tackling anti-social behaviour Reducing violent crime , particularly male violence against women and girls and serious youth violence

, particularly male violence against women and girls and serious youth violence Preventing crime

Supporting victims

Improving policing standards

PCC Clare Moody says she will develop a detailed action plan in early 2025, which will be regularly updated throughout her time in office.

She says: “I want to ensure that Avon and Somerset Police deliver an efficient and effective service to all residents. This plan sets the conditions for success and lays the foundations for safer, more resilient communities now and for future generations.”

“I want to thank everyone who contributed to the consultation. The response was outstanding and much appreciated.”

“My team and I worked hard to make sure we heard from as many people as possible, including those whose voices are often under-represented in policing. Through forums, surveys, and focus groups, we were able to gather many valuable insights.”

“The next phase will focus on developing an action plan that incorporates many of the ideas shared during the consultation. I am determined to make real progress on the priorities the public has said matter most to them.”

Police and Crime Plan consultation highlights:

1,111 people responded to the online survey, contributing nearly 5,000 free-text responses filled with ideas and suggestions

85 people took part in targeted focus groups including specific sessions for: Victim-survivors People with a disability Women Young people under 18 from across the Avon and Somerset area People from ethnic minority backgrounds, including people from across Bristol and different parts of Somerset People who hold different faiths

222 people attended six public forums hosted by the PCC across the five local authority areas

PCC Clare Moody also visited many organisations and individuals across the region to hear concerns and suggestions first-hand

Police funding survey:

PCC Clare Moody will be confirming the level of funding available for the police service in the new year.

She is currently asking the public the level of council tax they feel should be allocated to policing. Residents are asked to share their views through a short survey on the website: www.avonandsomerset-pcc.gov. uk/about/preceptsurvey2024

The final Police and Crime Plan, 2024 – 2029, is available to read on the PCC’s website.