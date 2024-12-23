Burnham and Highbridge pupils donate festive boost of 360 meals to Foodbank

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge pupils at King Alfred School Academy have presented the towns’ Foodbank with a record-breaking collection of donated goods.

The school’s collection has gifted 190kg to the Highbridge Area Foodbank, equating to approximately 360 meals.

The gesture capped off the school’s highly successful ‘reverse advent calendar’ initiative, which ran throughout December.

Eleanor Partington, president of the school’s Student Union, led this year’s campaign.

Alongside fellow Burnham and Highbridge Sixth Formers, younger prefects, and the generous support of parents, she helped coordinate the daily collection of donations.

Eleanor says: “I’m hopeful we can build on this partnership with the foodbank throughout the school year.”

Headteacher Mr Milford commended the school community for their dedication and generosity: “I am incredibly proud of our students and staff for their efforts in supporting the Highbridge Area Food Bank.”

“This initiative reflects the core values we hold at TKASA – compassion, serving our community, and a commitment to helping others. It’s heartwarming to see how much of a difference we can make when we come together.”

The school’s efforts were further boosted by the generosity of Mike Dodd, manager of the Co-op in Radstock and parent of a TKASA teacher, who made an additional contribution to the donation.

Andy, a dedicated volunteer from the Highbridge Area Foodbank, praised the students. “It’s incredible to see such generosity from the young people in our community,” he said.

“This donation will go a long way in helping us provide meals and essentials for families during the festive period. TKASA’s continued support makes a huge difference, and we’re so grateful for their efforts.”

The collaboration between TKASA and the Highbridge Area Foodbank has become an annual tradition with volunteers visiting the school to raise awareness about food poverty and celebrate the power of community giving.

The foodbank is preparing approximately 540 meals for Boxing Day, adding to the staggering 25,500 meals distributed throughout the year.

A shift in the demographic of those relying on the food bank has seen an increase in families seeking support, with one-third of all food distributed going to school-aged children. This year, over 8,000 meals have been provided to young people in the community.

The foodbank relies on donations for more than 90% of its supplies, with collection points spread across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, including Tesco, Asda, and the Methodist Church.

This story has been compiled by Year 12 students Amber, Becca, Will, Maddie, Jacob and Katie.