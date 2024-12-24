10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Christmas Church services and times
News

Burnham and Highbridge Christmas Church services and times

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

St Andrew’s Church Burnham-On-Sea

Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area will be celebrating Christmas at seasonal church services over the next few days.

Here’s a guide to a selection of the main religious services in churches across the Burnham and Highbridge area.

St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

  • Christmas Eve 24th December: Christingle 5.00 pm Midnight Mass 11.30 pm
  • Christmas Day 25th December: 8.00 BCP Holy Communion 10:00 Holy Communion

Catholic Church, Burnham

  • Christmas Eve 24th December: 6.30pm Family Mass
  • Christmas Day 25th December: 10.30am Christmas Day Mass

Burnham Methodist Church

  • Christmas Eve 24th December: 11.15pm Midnight Communion
  • Christmas Day 25th December: 11am Christmas Day Service

St John’s Church, Highbridge

  • Christmas Eve 24th December: 4pm nativity service and 11.30pm midnight mass
  • Christmas Day 25th December: 10am Communion service
Previous article
Burnham and Highbridge pupils donate festive boost of 360 meals to Foodbank
Next article
Mayor makes Christmas visits to care homes with town crier

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

Fireaway Pizza Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
10.6 ° C
12.2 °
10 °
96 %
1.3kmh
81 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com