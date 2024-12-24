Burnham and Highbridge Christmas Church services and times

Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area will be celebrating Christmas at seasonal church services over the next few days.
Here’s a guide to a selection of the main religious services in churches across the Burnham and Highbridge area.
St Andrew’s Church, Burnham
- Christmas Eve 24th December: Christingle 5.00 pm Midnight Mass 11.30 pm
- Christmas Day 25th December: 8.00 BCP Holy Communion 10:00 Holy Communion
Catholic Church, Burnham
- Christmas Eve 24th December: 6.30pm Family Mass
- Christmas Day 25th December: 10.30am Christmas Day Mass
Burnham Methodist Church
- Christmas Eve 24th December: 11.15pm Midnight Communion
- Christmas Day 25th December: 11am Christmas Day Service
St John’s Church, Highbridge
- Christmas Eve 24th December: 4pm nativity service and 11.30pm midnight mass
- Christmas Day 25th December: 10am Communion service