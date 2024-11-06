12.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 06, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea's Repair Cafe returns today to fix household items

Burnham-On-Sea’s Repair Cafe returns today to fix household items

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns today (Wednesday October 6th) with volunteers on hand to help repair household items.

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Wednesday of the month from 10am-1pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham’s College Street at the Methodist Church.

The free service launched in 2023 for local residents to help them save money by getting items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill.

Leader Biddy Hammond told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Around 500 items have been repaired by our wonderful team of volunteers over the past year.”

“We can’t repair everything that is brought in, but our team will have a look and make an assessment whether they can help or refer to other specialists.”

“Around 70% of the things brought in are repaired or fixed, saving people money and avoiding it going to landfill.”

“Why throw it away when you can try the Repair Cafe? Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers. There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

