Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe celebrates busy first year, fixing over 500 items

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Repair Cafe volunteers have celebrated the group’s first annversary this week after fixing over 500 items during their first 12 months of operation – from a violin and clothing to kitchen appliances.

The group, which holds monthly cafes in the two towns, has been welcoming around 30 residents at each drop-in session.

The free service launched in 2023 for local residents to help them save money by getting items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill.

Leader Biddy Hammond told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Around 500 items have been repaired by our wonderful team of volunteers over the year.”

“We can’t repair everything that is brought in, but our team will have a look and make an assessment whether they can help or refer to other specialists.”

“Around 70% of the things brought in are repaired or fixed, saving people money and avoiding it going to landfill.”

“We have an enthusiastic team of 14 repairers with tools, sewing machines and kits to help try and fix things brought along.”

“Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers.”

She added that the group is now self-sufficient and does not grant funding thanks to donations. “There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Wednesday of the month 10am-1pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham’s College Street at the Methodist Church.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon at the YMCA in Highbridge from 10am–1pm.

Mary Ham, pictured above, who used the repair cafe this week to have her lamp fixed, said: “They are such a brilliant team. I love their enthusiasm. Nothing is ever too much trouble. They always try to fix everything and are such a friendly group.”

A celebration quiz night to mark the one year anniversary will be held at The Ritz Club on Monday October 8th at 8pm when all are welcome to attend – and help raise funds.