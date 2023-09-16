A new repair cafe in Highbridge have been officially opened by the town’s Deputy Mayor and Town Crier.

An opening ceremony was held on Saturday morning (September 16th) at the Purple Spoon Cafe in the YMCA building.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry cut a ribbon to open the new repair cafe with Town Crier Alastair Murray. The repair cafe meets monthly in both Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

After welcoming those present, she said: “As any school child will tell you, the shift towards ‘reducing, re-using, repairing and recycling’ is at the heart of the movement to tackle the throwaway culture.”

“By creating a culture of mending and recycling broken objects, we are saving money and importantly coming together as a community to share skills and talents.”

“A lot of work and preparation has been done by many dedicated people to ensure that this new cafe is taking place, so I would just like to acknowledge this and give my thanks on behalf of the Town Council.”

“Firstly, thanks to Kate at the Purple Spoon, who has provided a super venue and a warm welcome to us all.”

“Secondly, our thanks go to all the marvellous volunteers who have so freely given of their time, skills and knowledge to help us with the repairs.”

“Finally, thanks go to Biddy Hammond and Cllr Barbara Vickers who have driven this project forward and made sure it is a reality. Let’s get fixing!”

Organiser Biddy Hammond adds: “Despite the weather, Highbridge Repair Café was well attended, and the band of cheerful volunteers were kept busy, with a wide variety of items.”

“They ranged from a lady who had a dress worn by her grandmother, wanting to know how best to alter it to fit her daughter, to a gentleman who had a broken guitar, and of course all the usual electrical problems.”

“Advice, guidance and a helping hand was delivered amid the chat and even the odd joke. The repair cafes are becoming as much a social event as a venue where things can be mended, and there is a hot drink and something tasty to nibble available whilst you’re waiting.”

“Of course not everything can be mended sadly, but at least those who attend can be certain in the knowledge that nothing is discarded before the end of its useful life.”

“Overall this project has proven to be a very positive way to spend some time, meet some new people, save some money and help the planet!“

”My thanks go to Sharon and Alistair plus all our wonderful volunteers.”