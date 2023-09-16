A yellow weather warning for potential thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office in the region for today (Sunday), including the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The warning is in place throughout the day from 7am until 6pm for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms, which the Met Office says could bring disruption.

A Met Office spokesperson says: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northwards during Sunday.”

”Some torrential downpours are possible, with a chance of 50-70 mm of rainfall accumulating in a few places, potentially in a few hours, although many areas will miss the worst. Lightning, hail and gusty winds are also possible hazards.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows this week will be autumnal with frequent showers and, from Tuesday, strong winds.