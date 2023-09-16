A Burnham-On-Sea father and son are set to do a 15,000ft sky dive to raise thousands of pounds for a charity close to their hearts.

Martin Riley and his son Adam, 16, are set to jump out of a plane to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society on September 24th.

Martin says: “Sadly we have lost several close relatives to Cancer and Alzheimers recently, so wanted to do something different to help support the charity and have had lots of support so far.”

“I don’t even like the height of a rollercoaster, so doing this will be a huge challenge for me, but it’ll be worth it for such a great cause.”

Adam says: “I am really looking forward to it – I’ve never done anything like it before either, but it’s all for a very special cause.”

They have raised over £2,200 so far. Adam has also previously raised over £500 for the Alzheimer’s Society during a fundraising walk.

Their fundraising page is at: https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/ adamscharityskydive?utm_ medium=qrcode&utm_source= offline&utm_term=e35d0831a