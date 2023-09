There were long delays on the M5 through Somerset on Saturday (September 16th) after a motorhome overturned.

Queues of traffic built up southbound on the M5 back to the Burnham-On-Sea area following the incident near Bridgwater, pictured above.

A National Highways spokesman said a lane was closed on the M5 between junctions 24 and 25.

Long delays were reported through the afternoon and early evening. There were no serious reported injuries.