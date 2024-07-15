PHOTOS: Crowds head to long-running Healing Weekend in East Huntspill

Big crowds headed to a three-day Healing Festival in East Huntspill over the weekend.

The popular, long-running event returned in the fields next to Secret World Wildlife Rescue for a 15th year on Friday July 12th, Saturday 13th, and Sunday 14th.

One of the organisers said it had been “a great success”, helped by dry and mild weather conditions. 200 exhibitors took part alongside 90 workshops and talks.

Apart from one year missed due to the pandemic, the event has been held every year since 2009 and continues to grow.

Alongside workshops, demonstrations and talks, the Healing Weekend saw music performances and demonstrations, plus evening shows and children’s activities.

The event will return again in July 2025.