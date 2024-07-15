Music and comedy festival at the Brent Knoll Inn raises over £1,000 for charity

A weekend music and comedy festival at the Brent Knoll Inn has raised over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Beacon Centre at Musgrove Park Hospital.

More than 100 locals were entertained by a mixture of musicians, DJ’s and comedians at a music and comedy festival held at the pub in East Brent at the weekend.

Event organiser John Mathews says: “I wanted to mark my 50th Birthday with a charity fundraiser, and by luck two other friends, Chris and Adam shared similar birthdays. With the help of friends and family, we set a target of raising £1,000 for two great charities – Cancer Research UK and The Beacon Centre, Musgrove Park Hospital.”

“We also able to secure some help for some great local businesses, including All Signs and Design, That Leisure Shop, CRS Builders Merchants, Bopgun.com, Thatchers Cider and Poolec Automotive and Leisure – all who made generous donations to the total raised, so a massive thanks to all of them.”

Flamenco music from Graham Downes started the evening followed by live music and comedy limericks from local performer, John Hartoch.

Midlands based comedian Adam Beardsmore then opened the comedy set, and was followed by North Devon entertainer Alf – with some of his great comedy routines as performed on TV’s Britains Got Talent.

The evening was rounded off with an amazing Tapas menu provided by Dan and Laura, Landlords of the Brent Knoll Inn, coupled with DJ performances from local DJ’s RADZ and DJ DAZZA.

“We are just totalling the final figures raised, but believe it to be in excess of £1000,” adds John. “We look forward to sharing this amount with both great charities.”

Picture – Event organiser John Mathews (centre) with comedians Adam Beadsmore (left) and Alf (right)