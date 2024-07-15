Somerset Council leader calls on new Prime Minister to prioritise local government

The Leader of Somerset Council is to write to the new Prime Minister calling for urgent action to prioritise local government.

Cllr Bill Revans pledged to stand up for the people of Somerset as the council’s Executive discussed several key items which highlight the challenges facing local authorities.

In response to the council’s declaration of a financial emergency last November, Somerset Council has had to take a series of unprecedented decisions.

At today’s Executive, this included decisions to devolve assets and services to Yeovil Town Council, to rent out offices in Taunton to reduce costs, and to consult with the public on potential changes to the Council Tax Reduction scheme which supports working-age people on low incomes.

The council’s fiscal outturn figure will be confirmed once external auditors have signed off the accounts, but the robust financial systems put in place have already proven to be an effective ‘early warning’ and are making a real difference.

Cllr Revans said: “We have worked incredibly hard to reduce our spending and have never shied away from taking decisions ourselves, no matter how difficult.”

“We want to invest in services for our communities and protect vital schemes like Council Tax Reduction which supports our most vulnerable residents. But it is clear we cannot do this without Government action. We will not take these decisions lightly. We have a duty to stand up for our residents.”

“The funding model for local government is broken and this is a national problem which needs a national solution.”

Executive also discussed the Somerset Council ‘Productivity Plan’ – a document requested by the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (now renamed as the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government) as part of a national review. This document sets out how Somerset Council is improving efficiency and reducing waste, whilst it also highlights the barriers facing local government.

Cllr Revans added: “The Productivity Plan outlines the council’s efficiency improvements and the obstacles local government face, which was submitted to national government for review.”

“We are doing everything in our power locally. We have already saved millions of pounds by moving from five councils to one, we are selling assets and property, we are working in partnership with city, town, and parish councils to protect services and we are currently going through a top-to-bottom restructure to reduce our pay bill by up to 25 percent.”

“But we need this country to prioritise local government – and all the vital services it provides, from bin collections and roads to social care and children’s services. The new government faces many challenges but there is a crisis in local government that is having a real and devastating impact on local services, and it needs urgent attention. We have a duty to raise this matter urgently.”

Members of the Executive agreed the Leader should write to the new Prime Minister and also contact Angela Rayner MP, the new Secretary of State for MHCLG, to request a meeting. Cllr Revans will be in regular contact with Somerset’s seven MPs going forward.

A link to the Executive papers can be found on the council’s website.