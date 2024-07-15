13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Jul 16, 2024
PHOTOS & RESULTS: Sedgemoor Vintage Show 2024 draws big crowds to popular event

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Hundreds of vehicles from yesteryear went on show at the annual Sedgemoor Vintage Show near Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend, drawing crowds of spectators.

Over 400 entries were on display at the popular event in West Huntspill, organised by Sedgemoor Vintage Club. The 9-acre site included displays of Vintage Steam Engines, Tractors, Cars, Commercials, Motorbikes, Stationary Engines and Horticultural Equipment plus trade stands.

Club Chairman Bill Bevan says: “We have had a huge response from our exhibitors this year, with some travelling from as far as Nottingham and Cornwall. We are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors and supporters for their continued efforts, and to Mr Jeff Reasons for the use of his site.”

