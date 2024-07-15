13.8 C
Group of travellers pitch up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park
News

Group of travellers pitch up on Burnham-On-Sea seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Legal proceedings have been started by Somerset Council to move a group of travellers who have set up in a Burnham-On-Sea car park this week.

Over 20 vehicles arrived in the Pier Street car park next to B&M’s store on Monday (July 15th), as pictured here.

Burnham-On-Sea Police carried out welfare checks and a Somerset Council spokesperson said it has begun steps to formally move them on.

It is one of several encampments to have visited Burnham this year. Burnham and Highbridge Town Council held several meetings with residents, Somerset Council and Police over the winter to outline the steps being taken to address the issue. Recent visits have seen the groups moved on within a couple of days.

