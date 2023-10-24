More than 170 wildlife lovers gathered for Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s 16th annual Auction and Ball at the weekend – which had a fun theme of Australia.

The event at The Webbington Hotel in Loxton, is the East Huntspill charity’s biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity for Secret World’s team to enjoy a fun night with the supporters who make their work possible.

The theme for Saturday’s event was ‘Down Under in Australia’ and many of those attending embraced the theme with fancy dress.

They included several Dame Ednas, a fitting tribute to the late Barry Humphries who passed away earlier this year.

Guests enjoyed a haunting “Sounds of Australia” didgeridoo performance by Kris Pryce, folloed by a three-course meal, silent and main auction, a raffle, casino, and live music by local favourites Juice.

The charity’s supporters were joined by special guests Councillor Ciaran Cronnelly, the Mayor of Weston-super-Mare, and Mayoress Katherine.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager for Secret World Wildlife Rescue, added: “We’re so grateful to everyone who came along and made it a night to remember.”

“The people who opted for black-tie dress looked amazing, and the fancy dress contest had so many worthy contenders we added some extra prizes.”

“There are still some final payments and donations coming through so we don’t have a final total just yet.”

“A huge thank you to everyone who attended, it’s so humbling to see that many people coming together to help wildlife. A special thanks to the Mayor and Mayoress of Weston-super-Mare for attending and helping out with our raffle draw.”

“We’ll be back next year and we hope to welcome everyone back for an even bigger and better event. More details about the 2024 Secret World Wildlife Rescue event will be released by the end of the year.”