A Burnham-On-Sea teenager is celebrating this week after reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious Miss Teen Great Britain competition.

Amy Dunn, 17, says she is “over the moon” to be in the semi-finals of the 2024 Miss Teen Great Britain contest, which celebrates teenagers’ achievements.

“I’m so excited and over the moon that I was chosen and I’m really looking forward to hearing back and hopefully making it to the grand finals,” Amy told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The student from King Alfred Sixth Form Centre, who was Burnham-On-Sea Carnival Queen last year, adds: “I wasn’t really expecting it to be honest.”

“I signed up and thought if I am lucky enough to get in then it would be an amazing opportunity!”

A Miss Teen GB spokesman says the competition does not follow the usual pageant approach. “This competition is a platform to celebrate teenagers, their achievements and their goals. This UK pageant is about empowering teens, having fun, making friends and incredible memories!”

“The contests have been created to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers. We intend for the girls to make new friends and aim to make each and every contestant feel like a queen!”

The Miss Teen Great Britain pageant empowers our finalists and teaches them to recognise their successes, and to celebrate them.”

Since 2012, Miss Teen Great Britain and the other events which Pageant Girl organises have also raised over £700,000 for charities.