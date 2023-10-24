Police have this week appealed for witnesses after a Burnham-On-Sea seafront property was broken into and vandalised.

Intruders forced entry to the former Round Tower Guesthouse on Burnham’s North Esplanade on Sunday evening (October 22nd).

Paint was daubed over floors and along walls inside the property, which is being turned into 13 new holiday flats.

Site manager Jason Wasere told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The building was broken into and then the intruders vanished.”

”I am hoping that someone within the local area may have seen something or someone.”

”They were also seen on the roof of the building and gained access via the churchyard.”

“It was a bit of a scene to walk into on Monday morning and it’s going to be a pain sorting it out, as well as extra expense.”

A Burnham-On-Sea Police spokesperson says: “Officers are investigating a burglary on The Esplanade in Burnham.”

“We were called shortly before 8pm on Sunday (22 October) by a member of the public who heard suspicious noise inside the property.”

“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223258449.”