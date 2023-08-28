Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill has hailed its three-day open weekend a success after drawing a steady flow of visitors.

Crowds of families and supporters headed to the ‘August Fun Days’, which started on Saturday 26th and ran through until Bank Holiday Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Our Fun Days are a family-friendly day out, full of activities and talks about wildlife, while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.”

Organisers thanked all those who had supported and attended the event.