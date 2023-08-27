Large crowds headed to Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday (August 27th) when the town’s rescue services day made a welcome return.

Despite a day of cool winds, large numbers of spectators filled the South Esplanade where over 30 emergency services from across the area gathered with displays, stalls and demonstrations.

Training exercises were also performed on the beach and in the sea by crews from Burnham Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue and Burnham RNLI.

The event was formally opened by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who thanked the volunteers for their dedication and said the groups are a “huge asset to the area.”

Those taking part included BARB Search and Rescue, Burnham Coastguards, Burnham RNLI, Devon and Somerset Fire Service, Avon and Somerset Police, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, RNLI Lifeguards and Burnham Lions. Others included Somerset Road Safety, AA Service, Burnham Radio Club, Burnham Gig Rowing Club and the Royal British Legion.

BARB, the charity that operates Burnham’s rescue hovercrafts, has organised the popular event since it started in 2004.

Event organiser Roger Flower from BARB said: “We were delighted with how the event went and thank everyone who attended and supported it to make it such a success.”

Pictured: Sunday’s rescue services day (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Mike Lang)