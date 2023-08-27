Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club held its popular annual model railway show on Saturday August 26th and Sunday August 27th.

Over a dozen model railway layouts from all over the country were exhibited at the two-day show, held at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Local modellers were on hand to give demonstrations on various aspects of the hobby and many stalls were set up selling kits and merandise.

A spokesman said: “We had a good turnout and thank everyone who came along to support our long-running show.”