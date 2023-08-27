Somerset Council is reminding residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area that waste collections will be a day later this week due to the August bank holiday.

Crews will be collecting all waste a day later this week, including recycling, refuse and garden collections.

“If your recycling and/or refuse is usually collected on a Monday, then it will be collected on a Tuesday, if your usual day is a Tuesday, it will be collected on a Wednesday and so on,” says a spokesperson.

“To help crews speed up collections, please present boxes, bags, and bins by 7am on the day of collection, or the night before.”

“With waste collections a day later a higher volume of waste is likely. Squashing, crushing and flattening waste can help to reduce the number of trips crews need to make to empty trucks and so speed up collections and reduce missed collections.”