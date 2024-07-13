Influx of animals at Secret World Wildlife Rescue prompts charity to refocus on smaller area

Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre in East Huntspill near Burnham-On-Sea says it has been “inundated with animals” this month and is having to offer its service in a smaller area as a result.

The charity says it has had to “take the difficult decision to temporarily prioritise wildlife in our immediate catchment area within a 10-mile radius of the centre” due to the influx.

A Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre spokesperson explains: “July is our busiest month here at Secret World and we are currently inundated with animals at the centre, particularly orphans that require intensive one on one care.”

“It is important that we prioritise the welfare of the animals already in our care and ensure we have the time and resources to best look after our current patients.”

“We currently have 360 animals in our care across a variety of different species including badgers, foxes, tawny owls, hedgehogs, a variety of garden bird species and ducklings.”

“This means that for the time being we have made the difficult decision to temporarily prioritise wildlife in our immediate catchment area (within a 10-mile radius of centre) where there are no other rescue centres.”

“Secret Word relies heavily on volunteers and this catchment area is where we are best supported.”

“We are not doing this because we don’t want to help but we must prioritise the wellbeing of the animals currently in our care.”

“If you are outside our 10-mile catchment area and need advice please find alternative rescue services by clicking here. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our extremely dedicated wildlife carers, receptionists and volunteers who are working incredibly hard under unprecedented demand.”