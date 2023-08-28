A Highbridge resident has had the story of her journey with leukaemia featured on a unique piece of unicorn art as part of Bristol’s Unicorn Festival.

Unicornfest is being held this summer as part of the 650th anniversary celebrations for Bristol, bringing art and colour to the streets of the city. There are currently 60 ‘life size’ unicorns to find around the Bristol area, as well as smaller ‘foals’ as part of a trail.

Joanna Burridge, who lives in Highbridge, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Earlier this year I received an email from Leukaemia Care asking me whether I would like to have a unicorn created for me to tell my story of my journey with leukaemia. I was surprised and excited to receive this news.”

“I said yes straight away and was put in touch with Bristol based artist Jayde Perkin. I shared my story with her, as well as some showing her some photos of myself and my sons

who are also included on the unicorn.”

“I talked about living near the coast and what I liked doing, as well as my diagnosis with chronic myeloid leukaemia – a blood cancer – in 2010. I shared with her my rollercoaster journey since then and she has created some lovely images around that.”

“I worked with others at Leukaemia Care to record my story too so when you find Phoenix,

my unicorn, you can scan the QR code to hear me share more.”

“The Unicorn trail is part of the 650 th celebrations of Bristol, but also raises awareness around blood cancers and the charity Leukaemia Care.”

More information can be found here.