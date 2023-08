An air ambulance landed in Berrow on Monday morning (August 28th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The green Great Westerm Air Ambulance landed on the Burnham and Berrow golf course in the village just after 10am.

Paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby and then returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off at around 10.45am.

The helicopter headed back to its base in Almondsbury on the outskirts of Bristol.