Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Boots the chemist is holding a charity fundraising day on Wednesday (August 30th) during a week of activities to raise funds for a cancer support charity.

The store in Burnham-On-Sea High Street hopes to raise a good sum for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“One of our co-workers was diagnosed with terminal cancer and we are raising funds for Macmillan in her honour,” says one of the team.

“On Wednesday 30th August we will hold a cake sale and tombola in store and a Macmillan nurse will be joining us with information.”

On Friday September 1st, staff will be wearing green for the day in support of the charity. And on Sunday September 3rd, they will be holding a walk around Burnham while collecting for Macmillan.