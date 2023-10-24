Over 50 fundraisers from across the Burnham-On-Sea area have taken part in a Zumba-thon in Berrow to raise £1,464 for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The popular event was held on Sunday 15th October at Berrow Village Hall and was organised by Paula Stitch and Angela Murphy. The ladies dressed in pink in support of the charity.

Angela, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, subsequently underwent

treatment and is now thankfully fully recovered.

However, she says she wanted to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds to help support Breast Cancer Now and the fantastic staff who supported her during her illness.

“Coming along to Zumba each week helped lift my spirits during this difficult time and made such a difference to my wellbeing,” she says. She adds that organising a Zumba-thon seemed like a natural thing to do.

Angela, a regular class member of the Zumba ‘Crew’ at Berrow, together with Class

Instructor Paula Stitch, set about organising the two hours of non-stop Zumba.

Paula adds: “The energy and atmosphere on the day was amazing. It was inspiring to see so many people dancing, having fun and all in aid of a great cause.”

“Thank you to all of those who attended on the day and to those who donated raffle prizes and contributed to the event.”

“Anyone wishing to make a donation to Breast Cancer Awareness can do so through Angela’s Just Giving Page.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Zumba classes can find details of the sessions on

Gymcatch at Paula’s Dance Fitness.