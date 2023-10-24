Brent Knoll School pupils are among dozens of youngsters who have created 25 large carnival masks that are on display in and around Bridgwater town centre in the run up to Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival.

The masks all form part of a special trail which participants can follow, and those who

successfully locate them all will be entered into a prize draw, where one lucky contestant

will win a £25 gift / book token.

20 local schools and nurseries have taken part in the Bridgwater Carnival education outreach activity, which has seen children using different techniques to decorate the large masks portraying the given theme of Wonderful World.

The schools and nurseries which have taken part in this initiative are: Bridgwater College Academy, Buttercups Nursery, Butterflies Nursery, Brent Knoll School, Cannington Primary School, Combe St Nicholas Primary School, Enmore Primary School, Little Crickets Nursery and Northgate Primary School.

Other include North Newton Primary School, North Petherton Primary School, Olive Tree Nursery, Otterhampton Primary School, Pawlett Primary School, Polden Bower School, Puriton Primary School, St George’s Dragonflies (after school club), St John and St Francis Primary School, Somerset Bridge Primary School, Westonzoyland Primary School and Willowdown Primary School.

The Mask Trail is operational until 12 noon on Friday 3 November, and entry forms are available from the Bridgwater Carnival Centre, High Street, or via download from Bridgwater Carnival’s website.

Most masks can be seen from shop windows, but a few will need to be viewed by entering the premises.

Sarah Humphrey, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival’s Entertainment and Schools Liaison Officer, says: “The interest in our education outreach programme continues to grow in popularity, and it’s lovely to see so many schools and nurseries taking part in this year’s carnival mask initiative.”

“We hope by offering these exciting opportunities to local schools and nurseries, it engages and inspires young children to be the carnivalites of tomorrow, and ensures our carnival tradition continues for future generations to enjoy.”

