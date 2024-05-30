Somerset Youth Theatre to hold local Lego Pride workshop this Saturday

The team at Somerset Youth Theatre are running a free Inner Superhero workshop this Saturday, 1st June, from 1pm-3pm in the run-up to Burnham-On-Sea’s Pride on Sea event and the beginning of Pride month.

A spokesperson from SYT says: “The workshop, in partnership with Creative Minds, is an opportunity for young people, aged 16-25, to get creative and find their own Inner Superhero using Lego creations.”

“We are proud to support Pride on Sea and the fantastic work going on in the community in Burnham, Highbridge and beyond.”

“This fun, inclusive and accessible workshop will take participants on an imaginative journey using mini-Lego superheroes, poetry and comic strip backgrounds. Together, we’ll be curious about finding our inner super heroes, and also some quirky and unique ways of expressing ourselves.”

“This workshop, suitable for those aged 16-25, will provide a safer space for young people and young adults to create, explore and find their voice in a supportive environment. As with all of SYT’s work, there is no experience necessary. All equipment will be provided.”

For more information, contact Ruth at SYT: info@somersetyt.com, text or call 07918 425923 or sign up at: https://forms.gle/ceF6rjM55GUvHFY46

The workshop location will be shared once attendance is confirmed.