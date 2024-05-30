NHS Somerset celebrates reaching 2 million Covid vaccinations milestone

Local health teams in Somerset working together on the COVID vaccine programme are celebrating as over 2 million doses of the COVID vaccinations have been delivered in Somerset.

The NHS says COVID-19 can still be a serious illness, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system.

Last year’s spring vaccination programme showed that people who received a vaccine were around 50% less likely to be admitted to hospital with COVID-19 for three to four months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

Shona Turnbull-Kirk, Associate Director for Health Equity Programmes and Resilience at NHS Somerset says: “It’s great that more than 55,000 eligible people in Somerset have already had their vaccination as part of our Spring Covid Vaccination programme, but there are still over 30,000 over 75s who we’re waiting to see.”

“Getting the vaccine remains the best way to avoid severe illness and hospitalisation, as your protection may have faded since your last dose. It only takes a few minutes and I encourage anyone who has not yet done so to come forward before the 30 June.”

Since the COVID-19 vaccination programme started in December 2020, NHS Somerset, GP practices, Somerset Foundation Trust, pharmacies and Somerset Council, have been working to offer the vaccination.

Its work has been supported by a fantastic range of voluntary and community organisations who continue to talk to vulnerable communities on a regular basis to

improve vaccine uptake.

Shelagh Meldrum, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Somerset said: “We’re incredibly proud of our fantastic staff and volunteers across the NHS and beyond who have worked together to deliver two million COVID-19 vaccinations in our local area. These vaccinations have saved lives and helped people to avoid the very worst effects of COVID-19.”

“I want to thank everyone who has played their part in the COVID-19 vaccination programme – from vaccinators and clinicians to administrators and queue marshals. Without you we wouldn’t have been able to reach this amazing achievement”.

To make it as easy as possible to get your vaccination appointments can be booked

online www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine or by calling 119. Somerset is also offering walk-ins

across the county nhssomerset.nhs.uk/my-health/vaccinations/covid-19-walk-ins/

which don’t require pre-booked appointments