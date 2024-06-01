Burnham-On-Sea runners take on Race For Life to raise cancer awareness and charity funds

A group of Burnham-On-Sea runners are set to run the Race For Life Pretty Muddy event later this month to promote cancer awareness and raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The group, who all from from Burnham’s Yellow Brick Road fitness group that promotes mental health through walking and running, will be taking part at Bristol on June 22nd.

Local runners Jason Vickers, John Burnett, Dave Cockcroft, Kevin Hampton and Carol Hampton will be jogging in their bright green T-shirts.

Carol, who is recovering after an eye canncer diagnois, says she hopes taking part will raise awareness of cancer and she also has an online fundraising page.

“Cancer is happening right now, which is why I’m taking part in a Race for Life Pretty Muddy to raise money and save lives,” she says.

“1 in 2 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Every single pound you donate makes a difference to Cancer Research UK’s groundbreaking work, so please sponsor me now.” Carol’s fundraising page is here.

Burnham’s Yellow Brick Road fitness group meets on Tuesday evenings in the area and more details are available on their Facebook page.