PHOTOS: Hundreds attend Brent Knoll's summer fete, opened by village pub landlord
News

PHOTOS: Hundreds attend Brent Knoll’s summer fete, opened by village pub landlord

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Hundreds of villagers attended Brent Knoll summer village fete

Hundreds of villagers attended Brent Knoll’s popular summer village fete as it returned on Saturday (June 8th) with a line-up of traditional family fun and activities.

The event began with a grand opening performed by Mike Ostler, landlord at the village’s Red Cow pub, alongside one of the organisers, John Page, dressed in a pirate costume in line with the event’s fun fancy dress theme.

“It was great to see the crowds come out to enjoy this popular event in the sunshine,” John told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“There were all the usual traditional fete stalls, music from King Alfred Concert Band, plus a raffle, BBQ, tombola, books and more.”

The profits from the afternoon go towards the upkeep and improvement of the Parish Hall.

