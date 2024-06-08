8.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jun 09, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll's RSPCA Centre holding pop-up shop fundraising weekend today
News

Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre holding pop-up shop fundraising weekend today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The RSPCA is holding a fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre today (Sunday June 9th).

The North Somerset RSPCA branch is hosting the event at its centre in Brent Road from 10am to 3pm.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

“We can’t guarantee sunshine but we can guarantee there will be lots of bargains on offer!” says a spokesperson.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

Previous article
New M5 junction proposed between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater for £4bn gigafactory
Next article
PHOTOS: Hundreds attend Brent Knoll’s summer fete, opened by village pub landlord

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
8.7 ° C
11.7 °
5.8 °
78 %
0.5kmh
7 %
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com